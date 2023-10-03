Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales drop by 4.6 percent

September same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 4.6 percent, while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a release that strong sales of summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month but sales of fall winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.

The company opened nine Uniqlo stores in Japan and closed eight stores during the month under review.