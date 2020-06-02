Uniqlo Japan: Store closures impact sales, same-store sales drop by 18.1 percent

May 2020 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 18.1 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales decreased by 19.7 percent. The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales declined in May as approximately 20 percent of the stores were closed temporarily on average across the month and the company was unable to conduct regular sales promotions for Japan’s annual Golden Week holiday and Uniqlo anniversaries.

However, Uniqlo added that sales of summer ranges proved strong and the stores that were open for business experienced many days when sales exceeded the previous year’s levels. In addition, e-commerce sales continued strong in May, rising considerably year on year.

A maximum of 311 stores were temporarily closed in May due to the impact of Covid-19 and 354 stores operated reduced opening hours. The company further said that following the lifting of the state of emergency in Japan, the number of temporarily closed stores declined to 46 at the end of May.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo Japan