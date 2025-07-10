Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing confirms forecasts after solid nine-month figures

The Japanese retail group Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. remains on track for a record year after the first nine months of the 2024/25 financial year. In light of the continuing positive development, the parent company of the Uniqlo clothing chain confirmed its full-year forecasts on Thursday.

Group revenue totalled almost 2.62 trillion Japanese yen (15.29 billion pounds) in the period from 1 September 2024 to 31 May 2025. This represented an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Uniqlo sales grow by double digits despite losses in China

Uniqlo’s revenue in its Japanese home market increased by 11 percent to 801.4 billion Japanese yen. The Uniqlo International segment achieved an increase of 12.7 percent to 1.46 trillion Japanese yen. Losses in mainland China were more than offset by strong growth in other foreign markets. According to the company, business in North America and Europe, for example, “continued to be strong”.

The group brand GU achieved revenue of 256.2 billion Japanese yen in the first three quarters. This exceeded the corresponding prior-year figure by 4 percent. The other labels in the group, which include Theory, PLST and Comptoir des Cotonniers, together generated revenue of 100.5 billion Japanese yen. This represented a decline of 3.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Net profit increases by around 8 percent

Although the gross margin declined slightly, the group was able to significantly increase its profit. The operating result in the first nine months was 450.9 billion Japanese yen, 12.2 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 8.4 percent to 339.1 billion Japanese yen (1.98 billion pounds).

The figures gave management no reason to change the existing forecasts for the full financial year. The group continues to expect revenue growth of 9.5 percent to 3.40 trillion Japanese yen for 2024/25. The operating result is expected to increase by 8.8 percent to 545.0 billion Japanese yen, while net profit attributable to shareholders is expected to increase by 10.2 percent to 410.0 billion Japanese yen.