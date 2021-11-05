Uniqlo presents ‘Tomorrow Wonderland’ at China Import Expo

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has occupied a 1,000 square meter space at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), showcasing the brand’s LifeWear concept through technology, innovation and design.

Spread across eight zones, the Tomorrow Wonderland exhibition is one of the largest displays at the event, presenting its products to global manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

Included in the zones, Uniqlo introduces its new dimension 3D Knit in the form of a 2.5 meter dress, utilising its Wholegarment technology. The 3D Knit method saves on yarn and tailoring, creating seamless garments designed for comfort.

Furthermore, the label’s Hybrid Down lines are also present, showcasing a composite filling technology and functional filling materials produced by the retailer. Developed as part of a collaboration with brand ambassador and professional snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, the Hybrid Down features lightweight designs that prioritise functionality.

Additionally, a booth dedicated to sustainable activations by Uniqlo is included, entitled an ‘Oasis of Tomorrow’. Eco-conscious design concepts, such as the BlueCycle jeans and Miao Embroidery Project are a part of the section, there to emphasise the green initiatives of the retailer.

Other zones incorporated into the presentation include Uniqlo’s line of graphic t-shirts, Uniqlo Essentials and a preview of the +J autumn/winter 2021 collection.