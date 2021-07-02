Uniqlo same-store sales drop by 19.2 percent in June

June same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 19.2 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 17.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement, same-store sales declined significantly in June compared to the unusual strong performance in June 2020. However, June same-store sales increased compared to June 2019 thanks to strong sales of Ultra Stretch Active range, loungewear, and other items.

At the end of June, a total of five stores remained temporarily closed and 149 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. Uniqlo opened nine stores in Japan during the month under review.