Uniqlo signs deal with Mercari

Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing has signed an agreement with Japanese second-hand online marketplace Mercari where the two companies will share information and resources to create a better environment for selling Fast Retailing products on Mercari’s platform.

Fast Retailing’s brands are very popular on Mercari’s platform, with Uniqlo being the most widely traded brand on the marketplace app for the past three years. The new agreement will see Fast Retailing sharing product and launch information with Mercari to help with measure for rights-infringing products to make the shopping experience more seamless for customers.

Uniqlo is one of the biggest fashion businesses to bet on right now. The parent company Fast Retailing has surpassed Spain’s Inditex, the parent company of Zara, to be come the world’s most valuable clothing retailer. Fast Retailing’s market capitalization is 105.6 billion dollars.

Image: courtesy of Uniqlo