Unique Graduates Collection 2023: An international overview

This year, leading B2B fashion platform FashionUnited launched the Graduate Collection Campaign 2023 with the purpose of sharing the work of upcoming designers in its innovative Lookbook.

Each year, leading fashion schools organize runway shows to showcase their graduates' latest work. However, young designers face a variety of challenges when entering the industry, and until now have lacked a dedicated platform to share their work and present themselves to the vast and competitive fashion world.

FashionUnited has bridged that gap with its AI-powered Lookbook, a comprehensive image database allowing users to seamlessly share and search thousands of images of the latest trends and collections from across the globe. The Graduate Collection Campaign 2023, showcased on FashionUnited’s Lookbook, spotlights the work of emerging designers by collecting visual material from the graduate collections of some of the most recognized fashion programs in the world.

By sharing images of these promising collections in the Lookbook, students can gain instant exposure to FashionUnited’s vast network of fashion professionals, educators, and recruiters.

As the new school season approaches, this year’s campaign for the graduating class of 2023 is coming to an end. With the resounding success of the inaugural Graduate Collection Campaign, fashion students approaching their final years of study will soon be able to showcase their work in the Lookbook for the 2024 graduating class.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to share the upcoming 2024 collections with a global audience of fashion professionals. Be part of the 2024 Graduates Collection Campaign. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Explore the latest 2023 graduate collections to be shared in the Lookbook: