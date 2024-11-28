United Nomads Group acquires experiential brand Caravana

Resort retailer United Nomads Group (UNG) has announced its acquisition of Tulum-based, experiential fashion brand Caravana. The move hopes to help the label move into a new era, while further emphasising the group’s mission to “redefine resort retail”.

Caravana joins Delos as part of UNG’s brand portfolio, through which it said it has reshaped the retail space to be a “destination itself”. The company particularly focuses on incorporating sensory exploration into its physical spaces, making Caravana a seamless addition to its line up.

The brand is “rooted in spirituality and freedom”, UNG noted, while being “celebrated for its artisanal cotton and signature gauze”, with pieces that embody “creativity, mindfulness and a deep connection to nature”.

Next to overseeing its two brands, UNG will continue to operate across the Middle East, Europe and North & Central America, particularly through its owned retail destination Scorpio’s Bazaar, which has locations in Mykonos and Bodrum.

In a release, Artem del Castillo, founder and CEO of UNG, said on the company’s current status: "At United Nomads Group, retail is more than just a transaction - it’s a bridge between cultures, ideas, and emotions.

"We’re committed to transforming shopping into a meaningful experience - one that celebrates the local, the timeless, and the spirit of travel."