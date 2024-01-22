United Repair Centre has launched the United Repair Academy

The United Repair Centre is expanding with a new division: the United Repair Academy. Thami Schweichler, CEO of United Repair Centre announced the news on LinkedIn. The United Repair Academy was launched on January 16th in collaboration with educational institutions MBO College South for vocational training, ROC Amsterdam, and the Amsterdam-West Municipal District.

Seven individuals will participate in the Academy's six-month program, which offers people with a distance to the labour market the opportunity to become trained tailors, specialising in repairs. Moreover, participants are provided with 'a strong job guarantee' at the United Repair Centre team, CEO Schweichler said in statement.

In his message, Schweichler invites people without formal education or employment to enrol in the program. "This includes those for whom Dutch is still a challenge. Thanks to our modular education approach at the Academy, each participant can progress through modules at their own pace. Additionally, special attention is given to language development."

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.