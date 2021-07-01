University for the Creative Arts to close Rochester campus

The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) has announced plans to close its campus in Rochester in September 2023.

In a statement on its website, the university said that the move was part of its plans to refocus its efforts on becoming a “global creative university for undergraduate, postgraduate and research degrees,” and would be “stepping back” as a Further Education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds.

The closure of the Rochester campus, which saw Dame Zandra Rhodes, Karen Millen, and Stephen Webster as students, will allow the university to establish “centres of excellence” and upgrade its Epsom campus.

UCA said that closure will take place in September 2023 as courses move to its other campuses in Canterbury, Epsom and Farnham. They add that the “vast majority” of students based at the Rochester campus will be able to finish their degrees there and that they are in consultation with those who may be required to move in their final year.

The university also added that it will try to redeploy as many staff “as possible” to other campuses.

With regards to Further Education, UCA said that all current students will finish their courses as planned and that they would be welcoming students in 2021 and, for one-year courses, in 2022.

“Looking to the future, our transformation will see UCA become a global and inclusive creative institution, with a truly international curriculum, a personalised learning experience that nurtures the different cultural backgrounds of our learners, and international opportunities and secondments for our students and staff. We will also be building on the success of our first overseas campus in Xiamen, China, as we forge our global creative community,” explained the university.

MP for Rochester and Strood, Kelly Tolhurst expressed her concerns during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, stating: “The Rochester campus provides great opportunities for so many young people, and welcomes a higher number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds than many other Universities, giving them a springboard into further and higher education. It is completely wrong that the Vice-Chancellor and board of directors’ plan to sell the land for further housing developments, the money from which will be used to invest in other areas of the South East.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been contacted by students, staff and alumni who have expressed their disappointment with the Vice-Chancellor’s unmoving position to close the Rochester site. This is already a difficult time, for the sector and so many people and it is my duty to represent their voice at every level. I will continue to work with local stakeholders as we seek to find a way forward.”