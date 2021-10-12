University of Leeds opens LITAC

The University of Leeds has opened the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC), a collaborative research institute with the aim of tackling global challenges in colour, fashion and textiles in the fashion industry.

LITAC will use its platform to address gaps in the circular economy, digital technology, technical manufacturing and professional development in the fashion industry. Additionally, it will harness the combined energy of some 2,000 students in colour, design, fashion and textiles studying at universities in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The institute has received funding from the university as well as The Clothworkers’ Company, a livery company focused on supporting the British textiles industry.

Stephen Russell, professor of textile materials and technology in Leeds’ School of Design and the founding director of LITAC, said in a statement: “Textiles and colour are fundamental to the function and appearance of countless products used by society, and the industry as a whole is looking to innovate at every stage of the supply chain, to increase competitiveness, address environmental impacts, and drive sustainable growth.

“Whether it is significantly reducing waste, or a lack of transparency in the global fashion industry, creating new materials to rapidly diagnose infection in healthcare, or deploying artificial intelligence to decide the colour of products and increase their value, we can help with these sorts of diverse challenges. Our expertise across the University – in design, science and engineering – make us ideally placed to build on existing relationships.”