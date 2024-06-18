University of Maryland and Under Armour extend partnership by 12 years

Under Armour has reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term partnership with the University of Maryland, announcing that it has extended the duo’s agreement for an additional 12 years through to 2036.

Maryland and Under Armour first established their relationship at the beginning of the sportswear brand’s lifespan after its founder, Kevin Plank, served as the university’s football team captain before graduating in 1996.

Since then, Under Armour has positioned Maryland athletes at the forefront of campaigns and provided uniforms for students across all of the institute's varsity teams.

The deal has seen Under Armour become the school’s exclusive outfitter, a role it officially took on from 2009, and encompasses the design and supply of training and game-day footwear, apparel, and equipment.

Through the new agreement, Under Armour will continue to serve as such, while further extending the partnership to provide products to kit club and intramural teams within the university’s department of recreation and wellness.

In addition to this, the brand will also introduce an NIL Brand Ambassador programme, allowing Maryland student-athletes to earn compensation from promoting Under Armour products on their social media platforms.

In a release, CEO Plank said: “We’re excited about the next chapter of this partnership, which will entail working closely with Maryland’s elite athletes and tapping further into the entrepreneurship and innovation hub that exists right in our own backyard.”