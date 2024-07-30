Unspun secures 32 million dollar in Series B funding to further support 3D weaving tech

Textile innovator Unspun, announced that it has raised 32 million dollars in an oversubscribed Series B funding round to support its innovative 3D weaving technology, Vega.

The funding, led by DCVC, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, E12, Decathlon and SOSV, will be primarily used to rapidly scale Vega, the company's 3D weaving technology, as the company expands its operations across North America and Europe.

Unspun's proprietary Vega technology weaves garments directly from thousands of yarns in under 10 minutes, reducing finishing time, transportation costs, and emissions. A revolutionary approach, it also minimizes waste and gives brands better control over their inventory.

Unspun has secured multi-year agreements with top retailers like Walmart to deploy its Vega machines for localized production in North America and Europe, addressing the growing demand for sustainable and efficient manufacturing. The additional funding raise will allow Unspun to scale operations by licensing its technology to European manufacturing partners, helping brands meet regulatory requirements and consumer demand for supply chain transparency.

"Overproduction has long been a taboo in fashion. It is now recognized by top-tier climate-funds as a key issue to urgently solve for the industry," said Walden Lam, CEO of Unspun, in a statement. "We are overwhelmed with the enthusiasm, and excited to be partnering with DCVC, Lowercarbon, SOSV climate, Decathlon and many commercial partners to urgently scale Vega to localize apparel manufacturing across North America and Europe."

While the current generation of Vega 3D weaving machines currently focus on producing bottoms, hats and bags, future generations of the machine will see the company expand into performance categories, outerwear, shoes, tops, and dresses.

"Unspun offers a tremendous economic and logistical unlock for the fashion industry by eliminating costly overproduction and radically shortening the supply chain,” said Milo Werner, general partner at DCVC, who will join Unspun's Board of Directors, in a statement. We think it's good business to align profits and climate impact and are excited to help unspun revolutionize the way clothing is made,"

This announcement follows on from Unspun's recent initiative with Walmart, which aims to localize parts of Walmart's manufacturing and promote a higher level of supply chain traceability in North America.