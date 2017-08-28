UPDATE: Matchesfashion valued at 800 million pounds following bidding fever

London - Increasing interest in Matchesfashion.com has raised the luxury fashion retailer’s valuation up to 800 million pounds, as rumours concerning a bidding war for the company continue.

Matchesfashion.com continues to remain silent concerning news of a potential sale, but that has not stopped new reports from emerging that private equity firms are making their final offers for the luxury retailer. At least three private equity firms, including Permira, Apax Partners, and KKR, are said to be vying for Matcheafashion.com and their interest in the company has increased its valuation up from 600 million pounds, according to Sky News.

If the new valuation of Matchesfashion.com proves to be true, then founders Ruth and Tom Chapman, who hold a majority stake in the company, could end up with more than 400 million pounds following the sale. The Chapmans continue to deny to comment on all news reports concerning a potential sale of a minority or majority stake in Matchesfashion.com.