Urban Outfitters Q2 revenues increase 13.7 percent

American clothing Urban Outfitters said on Tuesday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose by 13.7 percent. Profit rose by 86 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 992 million US dollars, up from 872 million US dollars a year earlier. Net profit increased to 93 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 9.4 percent compared to 5.7 percent a year ago.

Urban Outfitters Inc was founded in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Gabriel Tham-Morrobel and is based in Philadelphia, United States. The American multinational clothing corporation retails lifestyle products under namesake label Urban Outfitters as well as Anthropologie and Free People.

Offering clothing, accessories, footwear, the Nasdaq-listed company has about 9,600 employees worldwide and operates more than 600 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of Urban Outfitters Inc, click here.

Picture:Facebook/Urban Outfitters