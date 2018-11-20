Urban Outfitters Q3 revenues increase 9 percent

American clothing Urban Outfitters said on Monday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased by 9 percent, while net income rose to 78 million US Dollars and earnings per diluted share were 0.70 cents from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 974 million US dollars, up from 893 million US dollars a year earlier. The profit margin of the company increased to 8 percent compared to 5 percent a year ago.

Urban Outfitters Inc was founded in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair, Gabriel Tham-Morrobel and is based in Philadelphia, United States. The American multinational clothing corporation retails lifestyle products under namesake label Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN.

Offering clothing, accessories, footwear, the Nasdaq-listed company has about 9,660 employees worldwide and operates more than 612 stores.

Picture:Facebook/Urban Outfitters