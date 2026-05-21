Urban Outfitters records Q1 net sales of 1.48 billion dollars

US lifestyle products and services company Urban Outfitters, Inc. has announced that the total company net sales for the period increased 11.4 percent to 1.48 billion dollars. Net income reached a record 115.7 million dollars, with earnings per diluted share standing at 1.30 dollars.

Total retail segment net sales increased 8 percent, with comparable retail segment net sales increasing 5.6 percent. The growth in retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and mid single-digit positive growth in brick and mortar store sales.

Positive growth across brands and channels

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 9.8 percent at FP Group, 9.3 percent at Urban Outfitters and 1.9 percent at Anthropologie. Subscription segment net sales increased 34.5 percent, driven by a 33.3 percent increase in average active subscribers, while wholesale segment net sales increased 24.8 percent, driven by a 26.2 percent increase in FP Group wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

“We are pleased to report record first quarter sales and earnings driven by positive retail segment ‘comps’ at all brands and impressive double-digit growth in both our Wholesale and Subscription segments,” said chief executive officer Richard A. Hayne. “Our customers remain engaged and are responding to compelling fashion trends, giving us confidence in URBN's continued success.”

Gross profit dollars increased 10.9 percent to 542.6 million dollars from 489.1 million dollars. However, the gross profit rate decreased by 16 basis points compared to the three months ended April 30, 2025. This decrease was due to a non-recurring gain of 4.8 million dollars, or 36 basis points, recorded in the prior year quarter that was not repeated in the current year quarter.