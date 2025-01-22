Urban Skin Rx acquired by American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group, which has a portfolio of owned and licensed brands across fashion, accessories and beauty, has acquired skincare brand Urban Skin Rx for an undisclosed sum.

The beauty brand, founded by licensed aesthetician Rachel Roff in 2010, is led by chief executive officer Victoria Payne and offers skincare formulations that target hyperpigmentation, dark marks, and uneven skin tone.

The brand’s range offers cleansers, serums, and moisturisers, which are 100 percent vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free, hydroquinone-free, and cruelty-free. Currently, Urban Skin Rx is available at more than 2,000 major retail locations across the US, including Target, Amazon, Ulta and Walmart.com.

Urban Skin Rx campaign Credits: Urban Skin Rx

The acquisition will see Urban Skin Rx joining American Exchange Group’s growing portfolio of skincare brands, following the 2023 acquisitions of NatureWell, TXTUR, and Found Active, as well as clean beauty brand, Indie Lee in July 2024.

In a statement, the conglomerate said that the acquisition will allow the group to strengthen its presence in the beauty and personal care space and bolster its strategy “of delivering brands and products that resonate with a diverse, global consumer base”.

American Exchange Group strength beauty portfolio with Urban Skin Rx acquisition

Alen Mamrout, chief executive of American Exchange Group, said: "Urban Skin Rx has built an impressive business with its clinical approach to skincare, and we are excited to add this brand into our rapidly expanding skincare and wellness portfolio.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and we see tremendous potential to expand Urban Skin Rx’s reach and impact. With our resources and expertise, we plan to grow the brand’s direct-to-consumer business, broaden its product range, and explore new brand extensions through strategic licensing and partnerships."

Urban Skin Rx campaign Credits: Urban Skin Rx

Payne added: “This is a really exciting time for Urban Skin Rx. As we look to the next chapter with American Exchange Group, we plan to continue offering the best clinical skincare for diverse skin tones, by expanding our product offerings, increasing global brand awareness, and building a brand and company culture that we can all be proud of.”