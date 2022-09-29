US activewear brand Vuori expands to Asia, Middle East, Mexico

US activewear brand Vuori is continuing its speedy expansion with the announcement it has entered China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East, and Mexico.

Shoppers in those markets can now buy from the Southern California-inspired label through branded e-commerce shops. For now, shoppers in China can buy its products exclusively from Tmall.

“We are proud to continue Vuori's expansion outside of the US,” Vuori CEO and founder Joe Kudla said in a release. “We are excited to bring our vision and brand to consumers in these key markets, connecting with customers around the world.”

Global ambitions

It comes after the company earlier this year entered the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia, and Canada, marking the first steps of a global expansion announced late last year.

Earlier this month, the brand also opened its first non-US store in London's Covent Garden, and inked new wholesale partnerships in the fall with the likes of Harrods and Equinox in the UK, and Breuninger in Germany.

Vuori has grown quickly since being founded in 2015 as it capitalized on the burgeoning activewear market.

The company was valued at 4 billion dollars in October 2021 after securing a 400 million dollar investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Next year, the brand plans to launch in Japan and Korea via partnerships, and open additional stores in the UK.

Vuori also said it plans to open more than 100 stores in its home market of the US over the next five years.