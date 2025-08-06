US apparel imports rebound in June, China's share continues to shrink

The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) released new data for June 2025, revealing a slight rebound in US apparel imports after a decline in May. Total imports of apparel for the month of June 2025 were 2,036.0 million square meter equivalents (MSME), an increase of 0.5 percent from June 2024. This marks a shift from the previous month's decrease and contributes to a year-to-date (YTD) increase in apparel imports. For the YTD June 2025, apparel imports totaled 12,184.3 MSME, up 4.3 percent from the same period in 2024.

The data also provides a clearer picture of the evolving sourcing landscape for US apparel brands. While China remains a top supplier, its contribution continues to decrease. China's total trade (textile and apparel) imports for June 2025 were down 32.9 percent compared to June 2024. Year-to-date figures show a similar trend, with China's total imports to the US at 13,703.0 MSME, a decrease of 9.2 percent from YTD June 2024.

In contrast, other countries are seeing significant growth in their share of the US import market. India has shown strong performance, with its total trade imports increasing by a substantial 42.1 percent year-to-date June 2025, reaching 7,249.7 MSME. Bangladesh also demonstrated significant growth, with its total trade imports to the US increasing by 21.1 percent for the YTD period, reaching 1,571.0 MSME. Vietnam is another key player showing growth, with its total trade imports increasing by 17.8 percent YTD, to 3,543.7 MSME. This data reinforces the strategic shift by US brands to diversify their supply chains away from a heavy reliance on a single country.