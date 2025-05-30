US brand Rockport to enter UK and Ireland via new Authentic deal

US footwear brand Rockport is set to enter the UK and Ireland through a new deal between its parent company Authentic Brands Group and distribution firm Chapters brand Group.

Through the agreement, Chapters will distribute Rockport men’s and women’s footwear across the two regions.

In a release, Chapters’ managing director, Graeme Nichol, said there was “a clear demand for footwear that combines everyday functionality with thoughtful design and Rockport delivers exactly that”.

Nichol noted that Chapters’ has “stuck faithfully to the brand’s original specifications” for footwear classics like the Umbwe, which still incorporates “Vibram soles, Hydroshield membranes, full moccasin construction and sumptuous, butter calf leathers”.

In his own statement, Henry Stupp, president, lifestyle and entertainment EMEAI at Authentic, added: “Rockport is a brand with a strong heritage, global recognition and a loyal following.

“Chapters’ deep understanding of the regional markets and expertise in brand building make them the ideal partner to establish Rockport’s presence and unlock long-term growth across these important regions.”

Rockport, founded in 1971, was acquired by Authentic in 2023 after the brand had filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Authentic’s intention was to secure strategic partnerships to “propel the Rockport brand into new heights”, efforts of which had already been made evident by the establishment of a licensing agreement in the US with Marc Fisher Footwear.