US company Alpha Modus sues Inditex for patent infringement

Madrid – US-based Alpha Modus, a company specialising in the development of technological solutions for retail, has filed a lawsuit against Spanish fashion multinational Inditex for patent infringement. Alpha Modus argues that the owner of chains such as Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka has violated its intellectual and industrial property. This was allegedly done by implementing its patented technologies without authorisation within its fashion group ecosystem.

Filed on November 14, 2025, before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the lawsuit presents the case opened by Alpha Modus Corporation, a subsidiary of the listed company Alpha Modus Holdings, for patent infringement against Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex) and Zara USA. Alpha Modus accuses the Spanish company and its subsidiary for Zara operations in the US of infringing up to four of its patents. Specifically, these are linked to registration numbers 11,042,890, for a retail store customer assistance method and system; 11,301,880, for a retail store inventory management method and system; 12,026,731, regarding a method for marketing and disseminating personalised retail product advertising; and 12,354,121, regarding methods and systems for making purchases in a retail store.

Alpha Modus accuses Inditex of patent infringement

Alpha Modus argues that these patents protect its technologies for real-time analysis of retail activity, personalised interaction with customers, intelligent inventory management and in-store shopping automation. The company claims Inditex has violated these technologies by implementing them without consent within its operations. This was allegedly done through its garment tracking systems using RFID technology, digital surveillance and monitoring of consumer in-store behaviour, shopping solutions and tools offered to customers via mobile apps and inventory repositioning systems.

“The patented technologies subject to this lawsuit were developed over years of engineering, product development and testing in real retail environments,” states the management of Alpha Modus. The company actively participates in the in-store implementation of its AI-based analysis systems, customer interaction tracking systems and digital interaction tools. This supports a nationwide framework built on proven innovations.

To contribute to building this context, the tech firm maintains a growing network of distribution partners and collaborators within its ecosystem. These partners integrate its patented methods into a wider-reaching retail infrastructure. “These collaborations support a set of functioning commercial implementations, demonstrating that this is technology that is neither theoretical nor inactive, but actively commercialised and integrated into operating environments.” This integration continues in “continuous expansion” today. It constitutes “the foundation of the company’s AI ecosystem for retail”, highlighting “the importance of protecting the integrity and value” of Alpha Modus’ intellectual property.

Compensation for royalties and aggravation for alleged intent

In response to this alleged violation of its industrial and intellectual property, the technology company demands that the US justice system first issue a guilty verdict recognising that Inditex has infringed its patents. Alpha Modus also requests that the Court agree on financial compensation not lower than the royalties the company would have received had it agreed to license its technologies. It also seeks additional compensation for considering the patent infringement conscious and deliberate. Finally, the company requests the imposition of precautionary measures to prevent both Inditex and Zara from continuing to make improper and unauthorised use of its patented technologies.

“The company only takes legal action when the unauthorised use of its patented systems grants competitive advantages to the infringing party,” as it believes has occurred with Inditex and Zara. It maintains that these companies have taken advantage of the improper use of its technologies. This has generated a competitive advantage over companies that have been implementing these various retail solutions in an authorised manner. Alpha Modus highlights that these different technologies are “essential for modern in-store retail operations”.

They include everything from “product interaction analysis” to “dynamic inventory management, personalised marketing, shopper movement tracking” or “automated payment processes”. Regarding these tools, the company stresses that “Alpha Modus routinely licenses its intellectual property and collaborates with organisations that maintain commercial relationships in accordance with the law”.

In summary Alpha Modus has sued Inditex and Zara USA in the US for the alleged infringement of four of its retail technology patents.

Alpha Modus patents cover key technologies such as real-time analysis, personalised customer interaction, intelligent inventory management or in-store shopping automation.

The technology company claims financial compensation for royalties and damages for deliberate infringement, as well as precautionary measures to stop the unauthorised use of its technologies by Inditex.