US consumers to favor Black Friday shopping over Cyber Monday or Christmas

New York - A new survey reveal that despite the unstoppable rise of online shopping, consumers in the U.S. still favor more traditional holiday shopping days such as Black Friday.

According to a survey commissioned by leading installment payment solution Splitit, more consumers plan to shop online on Black Friday (38 percent) than either Cyber Monday (32 percent) or Christmas (31 percent).

Unlike the majority of shoppers, most millennials surveyed said they would be more likely to shop on Cyber Monday than either Black Friday or Christmas.

The survey, conducted in October 2018, was jointly carried out with Google Consumer Surveys based on a representative sample of more than 1,000 respondents from the United States, aged 18-65+.