US Cotton Trust Protocol doubles participation in one year

The US Cotton Trust Protocol has announced a new milestone for the 2021/22 crop, doubling the programme’s participation since its pilot last year.

The initiative is focused on setting a new standard for sustainable cotton production which pushes for transparency and reducing environmental footprints.

“During our second year we doubled the number of US cotton growers in the programme with an estimated 1.1 million cotton acres enrolled,” said Gary Adams, president of the organisation, in a release.

Adams continued: “Our grower members are global leaders when it comes to sustainable cotton production, and as supply chain membership continues to grow, producers are encouraged to join the initiative to help ensure there is enough cotton in the system to meet demand.”

The Trust Protocol said it has welcomed over 600 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members since its inception in 2020, including the likes of Madewell, J.Crew, Levi Strauss & Co. and Gap.