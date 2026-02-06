US firm Blue Water Venture Partners to acquire Jacadi

Paris, France – The international investment firm Blue Water Venture Partners has announced its intention to acquire children's fashion brand Jacadi Paris. The firm is led by New York-based investor Joseph Hernandez. The news was reported by Les Echos on Thursday.

In a statement dated Monday, the investment firm announced it has signed a “letter of intent to acquire Jacadi Paris, the renowned Parisian children's fashion brand recognised for its heritage, expertise and timeless French elegance”. The group states its intention to maintain Jacadi's operations and employment in France.

Protecting heritage and supporting “the talented teams in France”

“Our intention is to protect its heritage, preserve its French roots and support the talented teams in France who have made Jacadi Paris what it is today,” stated Joseph Hernandez in the press release. “We look forward to finalising the transaction in the coming weeks.”

Cédric Dardenne, chief executive officer of Jacadi, said in the same statement that he was “very pleased with the potential of this transaction and the growth opportunities it could create”.

He sees “strong potential for expansion in North America, while maintaining our commitment to our customers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East”.

When contacted by AFP, Jacadi had not responded at the time of publication. Established in 1976, the premium brand offers items for newborns up to 12-year-olds. It has 293 points-of-sale worldwide (stores or e-commerce sites), including three boutiques in Manhattan.

Since 2005, Jacadi has been owned by the northern French group IDKIDS, which has just been placed into administration. The proceedings, before the Lille commercial court, concern its brands Obaïbi (clothing for 0 to 3-year-olds), Okaïdi (3 to 14-year-olds), Oxybul (educational toys) and the logistics platform IDLOG. Jacadi, however, is excluded from this process.

IDKIDS also praised Jacadi's “growth trajectory”, which achieved the “best performance in its history” in 2025 with a profitability increase of 35 percent. Blue Water Venture Partners primarily invests in consumer brands, luxury, health and biotechnology.