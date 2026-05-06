US footwear sales reports “modest” Q1 growth

Rising prices and a strengthening in the performance segment delivered “modest” growth across the US footwear industry in the first quarter of 2026.

Circana’s Retail Tracking Service data show that total US footwear sales increased by 1 percent in Q1 versus the same period last year, while overall units sold declined, and higher average selling prices (ASP) continued to support topline revenue.

The data adds that styles rooted in activity, comfort, and daily wear emerged as the strongest performers, with the performance category outperforming the broader market in Q1, with US dollar sales up 5 percent, supported by both unit demand growth and ASP increases.

Within the performance category, running shoes were the standout in Q1, reporting double-digit US dollar and unit growth, as consumers continue to invest in shoes that support regular movement and wellness routines. Cross-training styles, along with sport-oriented shoes for golf and tennis, also delivered “solid gains” as participation-based activities and hybrid fitness habits continue to influence purchasing behaviour, adds Circana.

In the lifestyle space, running-inspired silhouettes continued to gain share while other sport-inspired segments slowed.

Circana adds that some of this softness was absorbed by casual fashion categories that reflected the emphasis on wearability and comfort. Overall, the fashion segment delivered 2 percent US dollar growth in Q1, supported by higher prices despite declining units. Sandals posted growth in both US dollars and units, led by slides and flip–flops.

Other styles that showed demand included mules, clogs, and ballerinas, while fashion boots continued to decline despite growth in the high-shaft segment, as soft unit demand across ankle and mid-shaft styles outweighed meaningful ASP increases.

Beth Goldstein, footwear and accessories industry advisor at Circana, said in a statement: “Price increases remain a challenge for the footwear industry in 2026, pressuring unit sales, but certain segments are bucking the trend. Categories tied to daily use, activity, and casual comfort proved best positioned to capture consumer spending in Q1.

“As the year progresses and consumers remain selective in their spending, brands and retailers must connect their merchandising and messaging to their customers’ key lifestyle priorities – those that do this well will be the share winners in this slow growth environment.”