US lifestyle brand Eastpak re-enters North American market

US lifestyle brand Eastpak is relaunching in North America with its fall 2021 collection after several years of strategically focusing on the European and APAC regions.

The VF Corporation-owned brand is now “fully platformed” in the US with the launch of its website, it announced Thursday.

The company said its president Nina Flood has a “sharpened focus on growth in the Americas” after initially entering the region via global e-commerce sites like Asos and Ssense.

Flood has headed the brand since last year, before which she served as president of Kipling Americas, and earlier still as vice president of strategy and marketing at Nautica during a 17-year career at VF Corp.

She also took on the additional role of global president of JanSport earlier this year.

“Consumers have been clamoring for Eastpak in the North Americas - which led to launching our new website and opening new retail channels,” Flood said in a release.

“It’s amazing to see the potential for Eastpak as new consumers discover the brand and loyal ones can now get it much more quickly and easily through domestic retail.”

The company said its current goals include “an expanded presence in key US and Canada fashion and lifestyle retailers”.