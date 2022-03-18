US private equity firm reportedly mulling Ted Baker takeover

Sycamore Partners, a US private equity firm, could potentially be looking into a takeover bid for British fashion retailer Ted Baker.

While the firm noted that it had no comment on the matter, multiple media reports have said Sycamore is in the early stages of considering a cash bid for the chain, with Bloomberg stating that the company has until April 15 to make a decision, based on UK takeover rules.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Ted Baker confirmed it was aware of Sycamore Partners’ announcement of being “in the early stages of considering making a possible cash offer” but the retailer added that it had not yet been approached by the equity firm.

This morning (March 18), shares for the fashion brand jumped by nearly 17 percent on early trading to 115.3p following reports. However, Ted Baker noted that there was not yet any certainty in a firm offer for the company and urged shareholders to not take action during this time.

Ted Baker continuing its new chapter

The news comes as the British retailer continues to make progress on its ongoing transformation, with the goal of emerging from the pandemic as a more financially sustainable business, led by its CEO Rachel Osborne. Recent moves by the brand include a new UK franchise agreement with Aldrich Group, which could see Ted Baker open a minimum of 30 stores over the next 10 years. Additionally, the retailer debuted a new online platform to further drive its digital presence and push online growth.

Sycamore, which has previously owned brands such as Kurt Geiger, was most recently linked to a nine billion dollar takeover bid for US department store Kohl’s. It was additionally rumoured to have been one of the handful of suiters mulling the acquisition of UK chemist chain Boots.