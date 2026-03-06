US retail sales decline

US retail sales weakened at the start of the year.

They fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month in January, as the Department of Commerce announced in Washington on Friday. The retail sector is of great importance to the US economy. Economists had, on average, anticipated a slightly stronger sales decline of 0.3 percent.

In the previous month, revenues had stagnated. Excluding volatile vehicle sales, retail revenues remained unchanged in January, as expected.