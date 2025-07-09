V&D acquired by British Secret Sales and relaunches

V&D and To Be Dressed have been acquired by Secret Sales. The acquisition is expected to revitalise V&D, according to the press release. The acquisition cost has not been disclosed.

V&D is set to become a "leading marketplace for discounted fashion in the Benelux". The partnership with its new owner will give V&D access to over 4,500 fashion and beauty brands.

V&D relaunches as a marketplace for discounted fashion

Jonathan Kahn, partner at Cool Investments and former owner of V&D, added: "We acquired the V&D brand ten years ago and successfully transitioned it into a fully online business. This sale to Secret Sales marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Their scale, platform and ambition perfectly position V&D for further growth and to become a trusted destination for a wider audience."

Chris Griffin, CEO of Secret Sales, said: "V&D is more than just a brand; it holds a special place in people's lives, evoking memories and values that transcend generations. This presents a unique opportunity to help V&D evolve while staying true to its core values."

"We are very proud to welcome V&D to the Secret Sales family. We recognise the opportunity to build on its incredible heritage and establish the brand as the Benelux's leading modern fashion destination. We are also thrilled to welcome To Be Dressed to our growing European e-commerce platform. Together, these brands will play a key role in the next stage of our development."

Both V&D and To Be Dressed will retain their brand identities. To Be Dressed targets younger shoppers. Under the new ownership, both brands will benefit from Secret Sales' advanced technology, operational efficiency and extensive product range. The acquisition expands Secret Sales' portfolio to seven European markets.

V&D continues under British ownership

Department store chain V&D went bankrupt at the end of 2015. At the time, the company had 62 stores and over 10,000 employees. The department stores closed one by one. Many of them have since been repurposed, although this often took considerable time. The brand rights were sold to entrepreneur Roland Kahn, then owner of Coolcat and America Today.

In 2018, V&D made an online comeback, focusing on "the interests of active consumers over 40, such as travel, hobbies, health, home, garden and fashion". The goal at the time was to reach a turnover of one hundred million euros by 2023. However, turnover dipped due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Migration to a new technical platform and the challenging economic climate caused further difficulties.

In 2023, the platform was incorporated into To Be Dressed, as V&D.nl's business model proved unprofitable. Now, Cool Investments has fully divested the brand.