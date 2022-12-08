Valentina Rainone joins Wolford as head of finance

Wolford Ag has announced that on December 1, 2022, Valentina Rainone, 44, started work as head of finance with the company.

The company said in a release that she will look into all the tasks of a chief financial officer (CFO) without being a direct member of the executive board.

The company added that Rainone started as an auditor and tax consultant at PWC and gained extensive management experience in the finance departments of various international luxury fashion, retail and sports brands such as Nike, Fendi and Ermanno Scervino. Most recently, as global CFO, she was responsible for the global finance department at the Italian luxury brand Marni (owned by OTB).

The company further said that Wolford AG will continue to be managed by a two-member management board: Alongside Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer (CCO) since November 2019, Paul Kotrba is acting as chief operation officer (COO) on an interim basis. The supervisory board also extended his mandate until June 30, 2023.

As Wolford already announced on November 28, Ralf Polito, 47, will take over as the new COO from July 1, 2023. Polito is currently chief operating officer at Passau-based shirt and blouse specialist Eterna, where he is responsible for logistics, in-house production and external purchasing.

Prior to that, he held various management positions at Triumph International. As COO of Wolford he will be in charge of supply chain and production, legal, investor relations, IT, as well as the project management office.