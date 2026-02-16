Valentine’s sparks online growth as In-Store Fashion enters 6th week of gains

The UK retail sector saw a gentle lift in the lead-up to St. Valentine’s Day, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales increasing by +1.34%. While this growth builds on a +2.61% base from the previous year, the week was defined by a clear shift toward digital shopping as unsettled Atlantic weather and a low-pressure system deterred some shoppers from the high street.

The fashion sector provided a narrative of channel divergence. Total fashion LFLs saw a slight decrease of -0.46%, yet the underlying story for physical stores remains remarkably consistent. Store fashion sales climbed by +0.55%, marking a significant milestone: the category’s sixth consecutive positive week since the start of 2026. This enduring resilience in-store suggests that for Valentine's "occasion wear" or romantic gifts, consumers still value the tactile experience and immediate availability of the high street.

In contrast, non-store fashion sales dipped by -0.79%. This subtle online decline for fashion stood in contrast to the broader non-store market, which saw a healthy +3.20% increase—driven largely by the gift-heavy lifestyle and homewares segments. Homewares, in particular, remained the star performer of the week, celebrating its fifth straight week of growth.

The weather played a pivotal role in shaping these outcomes. An unsettled start to February, marked by rain and winds, contributed to a -2.1% drop in overall footfall. The high street felt the brunt of this with a -3.7% decline in traffic, while shopping centres fell by -1.9%. Conversely, retail parks bucked the trend entirely, with footfall increasing by +1.2%. This suggests that shoppers preferred the convenience of car-accessible destinations to avoid the Atlantic rain while hunting for last-minute Valentine's gifts.

As we move past the romantic peak, the fashion industry can take heart in its sixth straight week of in-store growth, proving that despite the rain, the appetite for physical retail remains a sturdy pillar of the 2026 high street.