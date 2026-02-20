Valentine’s Week Spark: UK Fashion defies deluge to drive growth

The UK retail sector recorded its third consecutive week of growth as Valentine's Day celebrations provided a much-needed boost to discretionary spending. According to the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker, total like-for-like (LFL) sales increased by +2.05%, a resilient performance against a strong +4.72% base from the previous year.

The fashion sector emerged as a primary driver of this success, with total LFL sales improving by +2.63%. While lifestyle (+0.81%) and homewares (+3.90%) also saw gains, fashion’s performance was particularly notable for its consistency in physical stores. Store fashion sales have remained positive every single week since the start of 2026, climbing by +3.74% this week. This suggests that for romantic "date night" apparel and last-minute Valentine’s gifts, consumers are still gravitating toward the high street to ensure the perfect fit and immediate purchase.

This in-store resilience is even more remarkable given the week’s weather. The UK was battered by persistent, widespread wet weather and prolonged rain, leading to significant flooding risks across many regions. Despite the "washout" conditions, overall footfall improved by +1.2%. Retail parks were the standout destination, with footfall increasing by +2.3%, followed by shopping centres at +1.7% and a modest +0.3% uptick for high streets. This indicates that shoppers actively sought out covered or car-accessible locations to dodge the downpours.

Digital channels also contributed to the week’s success, with total non-store LFL sales rising by +1.67%. However, non-store fashion sales experienced a slight dip of -0.28%, contrasting with its double-digit growth in previous weeks. This minor contraction suggests a momentary pivot toward the high street for festive occasion-wear.

As the industry moves deeper into February, the fashion sector’s unblemished streak of in-store growth since New Year provides a strong foundation for the quarter, proving that even widespread flooding cannot dampen the British appetite for new season styles.