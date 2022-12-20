Valentino appoints former Louis Vuitton VP as CEO Americas

Italian luxury brand Valentino has appointed Daniel Paltridge to the position of chief executive officer, Americas.

In a LinkedIn post, Paltridge said: “Very honoured and excited to have joined Valentino as CEO Americas.

“And to partner with the team in writing the next chapter in this brand’s iconic journey as the foremost Italian Maison de Couture.”

Prior to Valentino, Paltridge has served in a number of senior positions at various luxury brands.

He most recently held the position of president and CEO, North America, at Bulgari for over seven years.

He also worked within the Louis Vuitton brand over the course of 11 years, beginning out as a UK store director and eventually becoming senior vice president of the house’s American business.

The appointment comes as Valentino continues to reposition itself as a Haute Couture brand, basing its business model around the idea of “home and hospitality” and couture.

In a recent interview with the Boston Consulting Group, Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini outlined details of this client-centric strategy, through which he said he is looking to put humans at the centre of the company and its culture.

This approach has been mirrored in the brand’s newly unveiled boutique concept ‘Maison Valentino’, which has been implemented globally.

The concept merges Italian heritage with the communities the stores are based in, striving for the goal of putting clients at the centre of the brand’s story.