Valentino reports 2025 revenues of 1.12 billion

Valentino, controlled by Qatari fund Mayhoola (70 percent) and with Kering holding a 30 percent stake, has closed 2025 with 1.12 billion euros.

According to the balance sheet filed by the fashion house, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, revenue stood at 1.12 billion euros. This represents a decrease of 15 percent compared to the previous year. The gross operating margin (EBITDA) fell by 41 percent, settling at 174 million euros.

Net debt also increased, rising to 1.13 billion euros from the previous 1.08 billion.

In the document, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, the company explains that exchange rate fluctuations also weighed on the results.