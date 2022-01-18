Valentino “streamlining” as it restructures business

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is restructuring its finance and operations structure and added two new executive roles as it looks to streamline its business.

In a statement, Valentino said that it has reorganised its finance and operations structure into two distinct units separating the business and control divisions. Both departments will report directly to Valentino chief executive Jacopo Venturini.

To manage the new divisions Valentino has added two new executive roles. It has appointed Giuseppe De Mori as its new chief operations and logistics officer. He joined the company on January 17 from Bottega Veneta, where he has been general manager of industrial operations since 2008.

In his new role, De Mori will oversee the industrial strategy of the Maison, coordinating the production of all product categories together with the logistics function at a global level. He will also provide service to both internal and external customers “to further underscore the company’s client and colleague-centric vision,” added Valentino.

De Mori will also be in charge of making the industrial footprint efficient “through the evolution, improvement and digitisation of internal processes,” with a focus on sustainability, described by Valentino as a “strategic priority” to support its growth.

The divisions reporting directly to De Mori include logistics, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods operations.

The Italian fashion house has also appointed Alberto Fasanotti as its global chief financial officer. Fasanotti will join the company in February from Chanel, where he served as UK finance director.

In his new post, Fasanotti will be responsible for leading the finance strategy globally through the transformation of the organisation and the digitisation of internal processes to measure and optimise business performance. Valentino adds that he will highlight the “risks and opportunities to ultimately facilitate all decisions relative to strategic imperatives”.

Fasanotti will also be in charge of banking and financial services, accounting tax and treasury, as well as controlling and purchasing.

Jacopo Venturini, chief executive of Valentino, said: “We are set on building together the next chapter of the brand, streamlining the business as well as repositioning Valentino in its natural sphere: the most established Italian Maison de Couture.

“With energy and enthusiasm, we are charting a new course for the future with a common goal: elevating the company’s pillars, implementing a colleague and client-centric culture that places the human being at the centre, and consolidating a culture of creativity, innovation and sustainability. The onboarding of Giuseppe de Mori and Alberto Fasanotti is a fundamental step in our pathway from a professional and value system perspective.”