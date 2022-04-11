Valentino teams up with Air France and KLM to support sustainable travel

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is teaming up with Air France and KLM to support the airline group’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) corporate programme to combat air travels’ carbon footprint.

Through the SAF programme, Valentino pledges to estimate and offset its CO2 emissions associated with travel and contribute annually to the initiative. Air France and KLM will then invest all contributions in the supply and usage of sustainable fuel for aviation to make air travel more ecologically responsible.

Jacopo Venturini, chief executive of Maison Valentino, said in a statement: “We are pleased to join forces with Air France and KLM in this important initiative supporting the SAF programme, whose green transition objectives we entirely share and support.

“As a brand, we are proud to share our collective voice to promote positive change. We believe that support in the research and development of alternative solutions aimed at reducing CO2 emissions is fundamental to continue sustaining production of sustainable fuel. This partnership adds to our growing commitment in giving back to the territory and to collectively – a sense of responsibility developed with great attention in every step and action we take in a more conscious direction.”

The aim is for Air France and KLM to reduce their total CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 50 percent compared to 2005 and to achieve the zero CO2 emissions goal by 2050.

Stefan Vanovermeir, managing director of Air France and KLM East Mediterranean, added: “The production of renewable fuels for aviation is key to achieving the CO2 reduction objectives in our sector. Important companies such as Maison Valentino, which totally understand our commitment towards the environment and share our same philosophy, make sure that the road ahead is less steep.

“Thanks to this agreement we will be able to stimulate a more rapid availability of fuel for sustainable aviation on a wide scale, with a more competitive price compared to fossil fuels.”