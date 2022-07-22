Valentino to launch in India with Reliance Brands

Valentino has inked a long-term distribution deal with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) to launch the Italian fashion house in India.

Through the partnership, RBL will open Valentino’s first boutique in the country in Delhi by the end of the summer. The 1,740 square-foot boutique in DLF Emporio will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories.

This will be followed by the brand’s first flagship store in Mumbai “in the coming months,” which will carry the “whole Valentino universe”. This will include Valentino's complete range of womenswear, menswear, and Valentino Garavani accessories such as shoes, bags, small leather goods, scarves, ties, eyewear and fragrances.

The design of the stores will be a renewed concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market, explained RBL, utilising an experiential design to provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey.

Valentino to open first stores in India

Jacopo Venturini, chief executive at Valentino, said in a statement: “We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honoured to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture.

“As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our couture values - obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity - that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward to bringing Valentino’s renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey mindset to India.”

Darshan Mehta, managing director of Reliance Brands Limited, added: “Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture.

“The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs.”