Valentino to turn off lights early to save energy

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has started to switch off the lights of its global stores earlier at night to save energy to “shine a spotlight on environmental awareness”.

Valentino said in a statement that as part of its continuing “conscious-driven journey” the lights in 95 of its stores globally would be turned off every day at 10pm. The move it predicts will decrease its energy consumption by over 800-kilowatt hours (kWh), the equivalent of the hourly consumption of over 13,000 traditional light bulbs.

The initiative will see Valentino turning off its logos, lighting in the shop windows, the sales area of the boutique, as well as the lightboxes-backlit structures. The boutique warehouse lights will also continue to remain off, while the emergency lights remain on in to safeguard staff.

Valentino added that the plan to reduce energy consumption is a sign of its commitment to focus on the environment, “both locally with an eye on territorial areas and globally” as it continues along the path towards a green transition.