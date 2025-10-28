Value of fashion brands increased in 2025 brands list

The updated 2025 list of the world's most valuable fashion brands has unveiled a landscape marked by substantial gains for key luxury and sportswear players, signaling robust brand strength despite market headwinds. While French luxury giant Louis Vuitton retained its one position, the story of the year-over-year comparison is one of dramatic upward mobility and impressive value growth across the board.

Significant shifts in the top five: Chanel overtakes Nike

Leading the charge is French luxury house Chanel, which moved up from three to claim the second most valuable spot, displacing US-based sportswear titan Nike. Chanel’s brand value saw a notable rise of 15%, adding four point six billion dollars to its overall valuation. This performance underscores the enduring power of high-end luxury goods.

Another significant move came from German sportswear giant Adidas, which climbed to the sixth position. The brand’s recovery was exceptionally strong, recording a 20% increase in value, corresponding to a three billion dollar gain. Meanwhile, Spanish fast fashion retailer Zara demonstrated the segment’s resilience, moving firmly into the top five with a 16% rise in value.

Rolex and Coach celebrate impressive value increases

Outside the immediate top five, Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex made a remarkable jump, soaring four spots from eleven to seventh position. This dramatic growth was driven by a 20% increase, securing a two point five billion dollar gain. The movement highlights the continued investment value and scarcity associated with luxury watches.

In the mid-tier luxury segment, the US-based brand Coach recorded the highest percentage growth among the winners, increasing its brand value by an impressive 22%, translating to an increase of one point five billion dollars. This demonstrates the success of Tapestry’s strategy for the brand.

Danish jewellery company Pandora secured a spot in the top thirty with a valuation of four point six billion dollars. Furthermore, French luxury house Hermès continued its trajectory of steady appreciation, recording growth of 12%, with its brand value now approaching 30 billion euros.

While the overall narrative is one of surging brand values, the market also saw challenges, most acutely for Gucci, which experienced a 29% drop, falling from five to eleven. Despite these isolated shifts, the data for 2025 paints a picture of substantial brand equity accumulation for most luxury and high street groups, validating their long-term strategies for market relevance and consumer engagement.

