Value of Top 100 public fashion companies doubled in 10 years

The combined market capitalization of the top 100 publicly listed apparel companies in the FashionUnited Top100 Index has surged from $1 trillion to over $2 trillion in the past decade, signifying substantial growth and investor confidence in the industry.

FashionUnited, a leading global platform for fashion professionals, today announced the latest update to its Top 100 Index, revealing remarkable growth in the apparel industry over the past 10 years. The index, which tracks the market capitalization of the world's 100 largest publicly traded apparel companies, now exceeds $2 trillion for the first time, more than doubling in value since its inception in 2014.

Over the past decade, 25 companies have dropped off the list due to takeovers or delistings for various reasons. Twenty-five new companies have been added to the list, mainly due to successful IPOs in recent years. On Holding, Dr. Martens, The RealReal, About You, Mytheresa, Asos, Allbirds, Global Fashion Group, Rent the Runway, Lanvin Group, Aritzia and Groupe Dynamite have been welcomed to the various stock exchanges globally. This latest index update highlights the industry's resilience and adaptability amidst a rapidly changing retail landscape.

The top 10 has remained relatively consistent, with only EssilorLuxottica and Ross Stores recently joining the top tier. The top 10 alone has grown to over $1.4 trillion, with Hermès experiencing the most significant gains, increasing its value almost tenfold compared to 10 years ago.

The current top 10 fashion companies:

LVMH

Hermès

Inditex

TJX Companies

Nike

EssilorLuxottica

Christian Dior

Fast Retailing

Richemont

Ross Stores

Key takeaways from the updated index:

E-commerce giants dominate: The updated index reflects the rise of e-commerce, with online retailers and brands with strong digital strategies claiming top spots.

Sustainability takes center stage: Companies prioritizing sustainable practices and ethical sourcing are seeing increased investor interest and market valuation.

Luxury brands stock remain strong: Despite economic uncertainties, luxury brands continue to hold their value and demonstrate growth potential.

The FashionUnited Top 100 Index is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the apparel industry, providing a comprehensive overview of the market and its key players. The index is updated monthly and is available for free on the FashionUnited website. >> FashionUnited Top 100