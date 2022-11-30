Van de Velde appoints current CFO Karel Verlinde as interim CEO

Van de Velde has announced that the company’s management is redrawn, with immediate effect. The company’s board of directors has appointed the current CFO Karel Verlinde as interim CEO.

The company said in a statement that by mutual agreement Peter Corijn, who served as chief executive officer (CEO) since May 2022, will leave the company.

The company added that with Verlinde’s appointment, an insider is in charge, who in recent years, together with ex-CEO Marleen Vaesen, guided the company through challenging times. Verlinde will work closely with the management team to provide continuity in the execution of the strategic plan.

Commenting on the development, Herman Van de Velde, chairman of the board of directors: “Peter and the board of directors have jointly come to the conclusion that Peter’s expectations did not match the internal expectations and wishes of Van de Velde. It was therefore decided to quickly provide clarity within the company.”

“With Karel, someone who understands the company very well will be in charge. Together with the management team, he will take the lead and further develop Van de Velde,” Van de Velde added.

The company further said that Verlinde was appointed as Van de Velde’s CFO at the start of 2019.

Commenting on his new role as interim CEO, Verlinde said: “I was closely involved in the strategic choices that have successfully guided the company through challenging times and that led to strong half-year results. Together with my colleagues, I will continue to focus on sustainable and profitable growth.”

He obtained a master’s degree in economic sciences at UGent and a MA in economics & finance (national university of Ireland Maynooth). Previously, he was CFO at IVC, a division of Mohawk Industries.