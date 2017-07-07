Van de Velde says turnover grew 1.2 percent in H1

Ahead of its complete half-year results announcement, Van de Velde said that its turnover increased 1.2 percent for the period under review. On a like-for-like basis (including comparable season deliveries) consolidated turnover in the first half of 2017 rose 1.2 percent or 1.5 percent at constant exchange to 116.9 million euros (133 million dollars).

The company said, reported consolidated turnover of Van de Velde increased 1.4 percent or 1.7 percent at constant exchange to 115.4million euros (131 million dollars). This turnover evolution on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, Van de Velde said, consists of wholesale turnover growth of 1.6 percent and retail turnover increase of 3 percent.

The full results for the first half will be announced by the company on August 31, 2017.

