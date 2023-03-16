Vanessa Hudgens relaunches Know Beauty brand

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has returned to the cosmetics sector with the relaunch of her Know Beauty brand and the debut of the new detoxifying clay face mask, ‘Glacial Bay Clay Mask’.

The mask utilises “sustainably harvested” clay from a glacier in British Columbia, a press release noted, with ingredients designed for oily or acne-prone skin.

The product has been certified from PETA’s Cruelty Free and Vegan programme.

It is the first of several products Know Beauty is planning to launch, each centred around simple solutions to “real skin problems”.

Hudgens initially launched Know Beauty in 2021 with singer Madison Beer, who is believed to have stepped back from the brand for the relaunch, as reported by InStyle.

Its concept first revolved around personalised skincare, for which it asked consumers to take a DNA test to help curate products that addressed their needs.

Hudgens told the publication that the original idea didn’t resonate how she wanted it to, with this new direction now developed alongside Mary Berry, CEO and founder of Cosmos Lab.

In the release, Berry said on the product: "We settled on Canadian colloidal clay as our hero ingredient – a truly unique, not often seen form of clay that has powerful natural healing properties.

“It's gentle on the skin and draws out impurities without leaving skin tight and dry after.

"Supporting ingredients like lactic acid gently support skin cell turnover, while giant sea kelp locks in moisture and improves skin texture."