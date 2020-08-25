Vegan brand Apparis raises 3 million dollars to fund expansion

New York-based Vegan fashion brand Apparis has announced the closing of a 3 million dollar seed round funding.

The brand, which is known for its bold and colorful faux fur coats, said the money would help it establish “a strong digital direct-to-consumer strategy and to continue to aggressively grow the business in the US and internationally”.

The funding was led by Third Kind Venture Capital. “In just four years, Apparis has disrupted the fashion industry,” Shana Fisher, managing partner at Third Kind Venture Capital, said in a statement. “The co-founders bring a unique mix of business and design genius which has allowed Apparis to become a powerful multichannel brand. We look forward to continuing to support their expansion in the US and globally.”

Founded in 2016 by former Louis Vuitton business manager Amelie Brick and former Saint Laurent merchandiser Lauren Nouchi, Apparis is currently available in over 500 stores in the US and in 20 countries.