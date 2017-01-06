Veldhoven Group pulls the plug on Dept and Turnover

Veldhoven Group, parent company of fashion brands Sandwich, Turnover and Dept, has announced a major overhaul of its strategy which sees the company focusing on its core brand, Sandwich. All production and sales of the brands Turnover and Dept will be halted this year, and Olsen has been sold off to German private equity firm Nord Holding.

Dept's spring/summer 2017 collection is set to be be its last before all activities for the brand come to an end as part of its new strategy. "This is a difficult, but necessary step," said Martijn Veldhoven, CEO of the group. "The team at Dept has done an excellent job and the closure does not affect the successes they have achieved to provide an inspiring and lively concept to the consumer. I thank them sincerely for their unbridled passion, drive and creativity."

The brand was originally inspired by fashion from New York and launched in the Netherlands in 1996, before it was acquired by the Veldhoven Group in 2012. Dept previously earned a strong and loyal following, but had been struggling to survive in an increasingly competitive market.

Dutch women's wear fashion brand Turnover is also set to stop all its activities following its spring/summer 2017 collection. "We take these difficult but necessary steps with pain in our hearts, but also with full awareness that this is the right decision for the company and all involved," added Veldhoven.

Turnover was founded in 1987 by Frans Zantman, owner of the Zantman ModeGroup and was taken over by Veldhoven Group in 2010. The women's wear brand is currently stocked in a number of UK independent retailers across the country, including Averly in London, Baska in Cambridge and Simple Living in Colchester.

"We have all worked with great passion for our beloved Turnover," continued Arna Cornelissen, creative head of Turnover. "Given the current circumstances, we have, however, decided to terminate our activities out of respect for our cherished partners, colleagues and consumers, rather than compromising on the quality and relevance of our work."

Photo: Turnover