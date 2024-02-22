Veldskoen Shoes opens headquarters in the US

South African footwear brand Veldskoen Shoes, known for its eco-friendly and ethically crafted shoes, has announced expansion in the US with the opening of its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a statement, Veldskoen Shoes said that the opening marks a strategic move to enhance its presence in the North American market to support its ambitious growth plans, which include partnering with new retail outlets, boosting its online presence, and increasing marketing efforts to reach a broader audience.

Nick Dreyer, co-founder of Veldskoen, said in a statement: "I am excited about Veldskoen Shoes' journey in the United States. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and comfort aligns with our values, and I believe we have tremendous potential in this market.

"We are very happy in our new US headquarters in Atlanta and this expansion will allow us to bring our unique and high-quality footwear to even more customers showing off South-African manufacturing excellence.”

Veldskoen Shoes have become well-known for its handmade and ethically crafted footwear, inspired by the traditional South African ‘Veldskoen’ or ‘Field Shoe,’ a durable and comfortable shoe designed for most terrains. The footwear brand has also garnered several celebrity fans, including actor Matthew McConaughey, actress Briana Evigan, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.