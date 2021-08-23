Ventile reports “unprecedented” growth in sales of Eco range

Sustainable textile manufacturer Ventile, known for its performance textiles worn by explorers such as Ranulph Finnes and Sir Edmund Hillary, has reported exponential growth in its collection of Eco fabrics seeing a 600 percent increase in sales from Q1 2020 to Q2 2021.

The “unprecedented” demand for its eco ranges now accounts for more than 50 percent of total sales for the textile brand and has helped Ventile achieve its highest ever quarterly sales showing that there is a surge of interest in sustainably-grown fabric from global markets and consumers.

The Ventile Eco collection is currently made up of 14 different fabrics made from organic cotton, recycled cotton or fabric blends combining hemp, linen or lyocell. All of which have been designed to achieve the best balance of performance, comfort, and sustainability.

Each fabric construction is made using materials and processes that have a “minimal impact on the environment,” explains the textile brand.

Commenting on the growth in sales, Ventile marketing manager, Daniel Odermatt, said in a statement: “Our figures reveal the drive for sustainability and innovation within the fashion sector is stronger than ever. The change is seen across the globe and now more than ever it’s suggesting a step-change for the textile industry, one which we’re incredibly proud to be a part of.

“The increasing awareness of the environmental implications of ‘fast fashion’ cotton production has further fuelled interest in and demand for our fabric and we only see this continuing to rise over the coming years.”

Ventile continues to push the boundaries in outdoor, leisure and fashion clothing and equipment with innovative, cutting-edge, eco-friendly technologies. In June, it launched two new fabrics as part of its growing eco range. The <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/ventile-develops-two-new-eco-fabrics/2021060855896” target=”_self”><u>Ventile Eco 420 and Ventile Eco 430</u></a>, which are both machine washable 100 percent recycled cotton fabrics that challenge what is possible with coarse recycled yarns.

Ventile fabric is used by some of the most prestigious brands in the industry, including Loewe, Jil Sander, Wildling, Hilltrek, Asphalte, BonneGueule, and Morehouse.