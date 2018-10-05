Venture capital firm increases stake in Superdry PLC

New York.- Blackrock’s stake in Superdry PLC now stands at 5.03 percent. The investment firm’s previous holding in the company remains undisclosed, reports Alliance News.

A recent analysis by ‘Simply Wall Street’ on the fashion brand’s financial appeal reveals that since Superdry doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, neither does have any solvency issues and with current liabilities (short-term obligations towards vendors, suppliers, etc.) at 148 million pounds, “it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations.” In the same report, market experts trust the retailer to have “a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.”

Similarly, Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Other analysts covering the stock have recently updated their recommendations on Superdry’s shares.

recommending to buy the stock in a report on August, 22. Meanwhile, Liberum Capital lowered Superdry to a “hold” rating in a report issued on July 24. In total, Two research analysts have rated the stock with a ‘hold’ rating and four have assigned a ‘buy’ rating to the company, taking the retailer’s consensus rating to ‘buy’. Its average price target is currently set at 1,736.67 pence.