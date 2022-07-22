Vera Bradley CEO Robert Wallstrom to retire

Vera Bradley, Inc. has announced the planned retirement of president and chief executive officer Robert Wallstrom.

The company said in a statement that Wallstrom will remain in his role until a successor is named, which is expected by the beginning of 2023. Wallstrom will work with the board of directors in their national search for his successor.

Commenting on the announcement, Robert Hall, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said: “Rob is a bold leader, an innovator, and a visionary who has worked tirelessly to evolve the company and position it for growth. As we search for Rob’s successor, we are in the desirable position of having two strong, iconic brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida – with loyal and dedicated customer bases, a solid balance sheet, and a talented leadership team.”

The company added that Wallstrom has led Vera Bradley, Inc. as president and chief executive officer since 2013, executing the company’s business transformation while also championing corporate social responsibility, associate engagement, and philanthropy initiatives.

Wallstrom oversaw the expansion of the company’s portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of lifestyle brand Pura Vida, which achieved B Corp Certification in 2022. Under Wallstrom’s leadership, in 2022, Vera Bradley, Inc. was named America’s #1 Best Midsize Employer and #11 Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and Statista.

“It has been my great privilege to serve as president and CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. over the last nine years, and it has been a tremendous honour to work with our highly talented, creative, and dedicated team of associates,” added Wallstrom.